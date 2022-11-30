Natixis Invests $12.37 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.