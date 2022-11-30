Natixis Purchases 347,200 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,200 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.43%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

