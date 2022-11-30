Natixis Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,172 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

