Natixis Sells 261,154 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 261,154 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NIKE were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

