NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.20 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 254.60 ($3.05). 9,245,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,908,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.06).

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.19) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.19) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.28.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

