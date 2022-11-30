Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $517.86

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and $517.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00121640 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00224486 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00061003 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,956,616 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

