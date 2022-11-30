nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $104-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.20 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.55.
nCino Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,896,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
