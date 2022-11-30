nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.55.

nCino Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. nCino has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

