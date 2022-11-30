NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $115.54 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00010098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $115.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,149,302 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,149,302 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67745494 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $81,525,500.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.