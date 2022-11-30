NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.73 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $116.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00010125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,532,428 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,149,302 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67745494 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $81,525,500.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

