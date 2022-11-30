Nebulas (NAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,395.87

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $126,395.87 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009399 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00506725 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

