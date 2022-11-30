Nebulas (NAS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,395.87

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $126,395.87 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009399 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00506725 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.
