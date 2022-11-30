Neo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.84 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Neo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00040677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $490.38 million and $20.84 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
