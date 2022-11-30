NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 3,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 578,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
NerdWallet Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.64 million and a PE ratio of -31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Featured Stories
