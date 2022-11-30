NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 3,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 578,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.64 million and a PE ratio of -31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.