NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $66.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

