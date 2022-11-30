Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 0.7%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 336.40 ($4.02). 673,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 988,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.80 ($4.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.38) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.43) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 447 ($5.35).

Network International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,058.18.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Articles

