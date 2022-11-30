NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. 40,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

