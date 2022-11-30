NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,416 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,684,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,861,000 after acquiring an additional 884,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 77,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.