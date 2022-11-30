NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.53. 748,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,686,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $392.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $334.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

