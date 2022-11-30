NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

