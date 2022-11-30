NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $22.27 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The company has a market cap of $275.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.