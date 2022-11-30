NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 93,908 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,035 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

