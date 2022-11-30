NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,034,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,794,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118,755 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

