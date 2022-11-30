NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 13,242 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of SLM worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 77.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

