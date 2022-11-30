NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 24,066 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.56. The company had a trading volume of 138,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,819. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

