NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.50. 62,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $495.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

