NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 108,478 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,478 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.84. 249,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,002. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

