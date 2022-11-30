NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.99. 38,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

