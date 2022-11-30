NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 27,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,110. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

