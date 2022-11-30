NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $14.96 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,004 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 3,274,730 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12.

