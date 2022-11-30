NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $41.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,557 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,702. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

