Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 5.5%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 13,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 485,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

