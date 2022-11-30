Newport Trust Co Buys 1,141,324 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 5.3% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 3.69% of Ford Motor worth $1,649,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,392,276. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

