Newport Trust Co Has $137.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,913 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of Kraft Heinz worth $137,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 86,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,519. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

