Newport Trust Co Has $201.43 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,359 shares during the period. NiSource makes up approximately 0.7% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $201,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource Company Profile

NYSE:NI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 60,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.