Newport Trust Co Makes New $59.61 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,786,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 55.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 14.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 80.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 33,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

