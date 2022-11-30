Newport Trust Co Sells 121,145 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,145 shares during the period. Entergy comprises approximately 1.2% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.61% of Entergy worth $369,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. 14,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,273. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

