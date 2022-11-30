Newport Trust Co Sells 129,617 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,617 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.35% of Genworth Financial worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 29,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,294. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.