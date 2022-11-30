Newport Trust Co Sells 30,004 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.67% of Simmons First National worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,676. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

