Nexo Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.57 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $361.93 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

