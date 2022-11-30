NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NEXON in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Trading Up 0.2 %

NEXON stock traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 20.76. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,676. NEXON has a 12 month low of 16.08 and a 12 month high of 25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 17.99.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 50 live games in 190 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.