Next Level Private LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.57. The company had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. The stock has a market cap of $495.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $439.22 and a one year high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.70 and a 200-day moving average of $516.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

