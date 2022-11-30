Next Level Private LLC Buys Shares of 16,387 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,791. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

