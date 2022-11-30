Next Level Private LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 615,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

