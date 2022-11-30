Next Level Private LLC Invests $943,000 in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,623 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,093. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

