Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.58. 45,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average is $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

