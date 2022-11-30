Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.