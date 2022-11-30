Next Level Private LLC Purchases Shares of 155,039 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 155,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.6% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

