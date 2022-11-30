Next Level Private LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $280.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.29 and its 200-day moving average is $291.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

