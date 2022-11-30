Next Level Private LLC Takes $783,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $110,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $113,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

