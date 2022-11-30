NFT (NFT) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. NFT has a market capitalization of $658,670.26 and $2,892.32 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,100.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00247978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01885462 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.